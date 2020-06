June 2 (Reuters) - TALANX AG:

* CFO IMMO QUERNER WILL LEAVE COMPANY BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT EFFECTIVE 31 AUGUST 2020

* DR JAN WICKE, PREVIOUSLY RESPONSIBLE ON BOARD OF MANAGEMENT FOR RETAIL GERMANY DIVISION, WILL TAKE OVER AS CFO AS FROM 1 SEPTEMBER 2020 Source text: bit.ly/36Q6Gc2 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)