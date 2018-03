BRIEF-Talanx Says Q4 Group Net Income Fell By 14.1 Percent To 228 Million Euros

March 19 (Reuters) - Talanx AG:

* TALANX SAYS REPORTS VERY SATISFACTORY GROUP NET INCOME DESPITE NATURAL CATASTROPHES AND PROPOSES INCREASE IN DIVIDEND

* TALANX SAYS GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS GROW BY A SIGNIFICANT 6.3 PERCENT TO EUR 33.1 (31.1) BILLION

* TALANX SAYS AFTER EXCEPTIONALLY SEVERE BURDEN OF NATURAL CATASTROPHES, GROUP NET INCOME IS EUR 672 (903) MILLION

* TALANX SAYS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 1.40 (1.35): CONTINUOUS INCREASE SINCE IPO

* TALANX SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018: GROUP NET INCOME OF AROUND EUR 850 MILLION EXPECTED

* TALANX SAYS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER, THE GROUP’S GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS WERE EUR 7.8 (7.4) BILLION

* TALANX SAYS IN Q4 THE COMBINED RATIO IMPROVED TO 92.7 (93.1) PERCENT

* TALANX SAYS Q4 GROUP NET INCOME, HOWEVER, FELL BY 14.1 PERCENT TO EUR 228 (266) MILLION