BRIEF-Talanx Withdraws Profit Outlook For 2020 And Reaffirms Dividend Proposal For 2019

April 21 (Reuters) - Talanx AG:

* TALANX AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: TALANX WITHDRAWS PROFIT OUTLOOK FOR 2020 AND REAFFIRMS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2019

* EXISTING NET INCOME TARGET OF BETWEEN “MORE THAN EUR 900 MILLION” AND EUR 950 MILLION IS SUBJECT TO TOO MANY UNCERTAINTIES TO BE MAINTAINED

* PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FOR Q1 2020 OF EUR 223 MILLION IS ROUGHLY IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 235 MILLION)

* TALANX CONFIRMS INTENTION TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.50 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 AS PROPOSED