6 hours ago
BRIEF-Talend sees Q3 2017 revenue $37 million to $38 million
August 3, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Talend sees Q3 2017 revenue $37 million to $38 million

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Talend SA:

* Talend reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $37 million to $38 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $146.2 million to $148.2 million

* Q2 revenue $35.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $35.3 million

* Qtrly quarterly subscription revenue of $30.3 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year and 46% in constant currency

* Talend SA - Q3 total revenue is expected to be in range of $37.0 million to $38.0 million

* Qtrly loss per share $2.02

* Talend SA - FY17 net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be in range of $1.23 to $1.16

* Q3 net loss is expected to be in the range of $9.3 million to $8.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

