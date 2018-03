March 15 (Reuters) - TALEX SA:

* SIGNS 5-YEAR DEAL WITH TOYOTA MOTOR POLAND LTD FOR IT SERVICES USING CO’S DATA CENTER INFRASTRUCTURE

* ESTIMATED VALUE OF DEAL FOR 5 YEARS IS 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS NET, NOT LESS THAN 6 MILLION ZLOTYS NET