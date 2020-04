April 2 (Reuters) - Talisman Mining Ltd:

* ALL DIRECTORS WILL TAKE AN IMMEDIATE 50% REDUCTION IN THEIR DIRECTOR FEES

* SALARIES FOR EXECUTIVES HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 25%

* EMPLOYEES WILL BE GIVEN OPTION OF TAKING ANNUAL OR UNPAID LEAVE FOR REDUCED DAY/S PER WEEK REDUCTION IN WORKING HOURS