June 24 (Reuters) - TalkPool AG:

* SWEDISH PROPERTY OWNER ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AWARDS IMPORTANT PROPTECH ORDER TO TALKPOOL

* ORDER COVERS A FIVE-YEAR PERIOD

* TO PROVIDE CONNECTIVITY, SENSORS AND METERING TO SUPPORT GREEN BUILDING CERTIFICATION IN IMPORTANT SICKLA AREA IN SOUTHEASTERN STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

* NET ORDER VALUE FOR SICKLA IS SEK 658,147 (APPROX. EUR 62,000)