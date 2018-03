March 28 (Reuters) - Talkpool Ag:

* ‍OCT 1ST - DEC 31ST 2017 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO EUR 6 123 THOUSAND (3 621), A 69.1 PERCENT INCREASE​

* OCT-DEC ‍EBITDA OF EUR 333 THOUSAND​

* OCT-DEC ‍EBITDA PROFIT OF EUR 333 THOUSAND VERSUS LOSS EUR 67,000 YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)