Oct 26 (Reuters) - TALKPOOL AG:

* ‍TALKPOOL WINS FIVE YEARS O&M CONTACT IN HAITI​

* ‍SIGNING A FIVE YEARS CONTRACT FOR OPERATION & MAINTENANCE OF ITS MOBILE TELEPHONY NETWORK IN HAITI​

* ‍FIVE YEARS EXECUTION AGREEMENT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF 35 MUSD OR 7 MUSD PER YEAR​