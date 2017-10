Sept 13 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners LP

* Tallgrass Energy Partners announces open season to link natural gas from the Denver-Julesburg basin to markets across the country

* Tallgrass Energy Partners - ‍Cheyenne Connector is expected to be in service in Q3 2019​

* Tallgrass Energy Partners - ‍Cheyenne Connector pipeline will have initial capacity of at least 600 mmcf/d and significant capability for expansion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: