BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy GP To Acquire Tallgrass Energy Partners

March 26 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp:

* TALLGRASS ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT FOR TALLGRASS ENERGY GP TO ACQUIRE TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS; ANNOUNCES INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTIONS AT TEGP AND TEP

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS -‍TEP PUBLIC UNITHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 2.0 TEGP CLASS A SHARES FOR EACH OUTSTANDING TEP COMMON UNIT​

* ‍ PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO TEGP SHAREHOLDERS AND TEP UNITHOLDERS​

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS -AFTER TRANSACTION TEGP WILL CHANGE NAME TO TALLGRASS ENERGY, LP; WILL TRADE ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE UNDER TICKER SYMBOL "TGE"​