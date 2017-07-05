BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy increases quarterly distributions

July 5 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy GP LP:

* Tallgrass Energy increases quarterly distributions

* Tallgrass Energy Partners - board of TEP'S general partner declared quarterly cash distribution of $0.925 per common unit for Q2 2017

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP- board of TEGP'S general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3425 per class a share for Q2 of 2017

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP- TEGP'S General Partner's Q2 distribution represents a 19.1 percent sequential increase from Q1 2017 distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: