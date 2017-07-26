FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 21 days
BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners reports strategic acquisitions and organic growth projects
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 8:36 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners reports strategic acquisitions and organic growth projects

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp:

* Tallgrass energy partners announces strategic acquisitions and organic growth projects

* Tallgrass energy partners - tallgrass terminals ‍acquired additional 49 percent interest in deeprock development crude oil terminal for approximately $70 million ​

* Tallgrass energy partners lp - is evaluating and developing additional $200 million in potential projects, acquisitions that could be announced later year

* Tallgrass energy partners - ‍bnn water solutions acquired a 63 percent interest in an entity that owns freshwater facilities in weld county for $7 million​

* Tallgrass energy - ‍pony express signed agreement with chs to connect 100,000 barrels per day chs mcpherson, kan., refinery to pony express's mainline​

* Tallgrass energy partners - ‍construction is progressing on holly frontier el dorado refinery connection facilities, with completion expected in q4 2017​

* Tallgrass energy partners - tallgrass terminals has signed, 10-year take-or-pay agreement to support construction of new terminal in central kansas uplift

* Tallgrass energy - ‍tallgrass terminals signed, 10-year take-or-pay agreement from new customer for construction of terminal in central kansas uplift​

* Tallgrass energy partners lp - pony express, tallgrass terminals expect to invest about $145 million in total capital for construction of a new terminal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

