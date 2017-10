Sept 12 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP - ‍ co, unit priced offering of $500 million of 5.50% senior unsecured notes due 2028 at offering price equal to 100% of par​