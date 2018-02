BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.67

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners LP:

* TALLGRASS ENERGY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - QTRLY DISTRIBUTION PER COMMON UNIT $0.9650 ‍​

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍TALLGRASS ENERGY EXPECTS ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE $755 - $835 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDING DEC. 31, 2018​

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍ TALLGRASS ENERGY EXPECTS MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $20 - $30 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDING DEC. 31, 2018​

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS - EXPECTS 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH OF 7-10 PERCENT FOR TEP,37-40 PERCENT FOR TEGP, IF BOTH TO REMAIN STANDALONE ENTITIES FOR 2018‍​

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS -TEGP RECORDED $172.9 MILLION DEFERRED TAX EXPENSE AS A RESULT OF TCJA IN QUARTER

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $174.8 MILLION VERSUS $162.2 MILLION ‍​

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: