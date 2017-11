Nov 9 (Reuters) - TALLINK GRUPP AS :

* SAYS ‍IN Q3 (1 JULY - 30 SEPTEMBER) OF 2017, CARRIED 2.9 MILLION PASSENGERS​

* SAYS ‍GROUP‘S UNAUDITED Q3 REVENUE GREW BY 3.3 PERCENT TO EUR 282.7 MILLION (EUR 273.6 MILLION, Q3 2016)​

* SAYS ‍EBITDA FOR Q3 IMPROVED BY 12.3% TO EUR 75.4 MILLION (EUR 67.1 MILLION, Q3 2016)​

* SAYS Q3 NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 11.7% TO EUR 47.8 MILLION (EUR 42.8 MILLION, Q3 2016)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)