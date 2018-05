May 3 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp AS:

* SAYS IN APRIL 2018 RANSPORTED 789 272 PASSENGERS, WHICH IS A 2.3% DECREASE VERSUS TO APRIL 2017

* SAYS IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CARGO UNITS INCREASED BY 16.5% TO 33 159 UNITS

* SAYS IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF PASSENGER VEHICLES DECREASED BY 4.0% TO 87 450 UNITS I Source text : bit.ly/2riuzET Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)