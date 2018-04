April 12 (Reuters) - Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS:

* Q1 2018 REVENUE EUR 159.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 150.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 2018 NET LOSS AT 0.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS 0.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS PRE-TAX PROFIT – 6.1 MILLION EUROS – REMAINED AT THE SAME LEVEL AS IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR