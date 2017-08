July 4 (Reuters) - TALLINNA KAUBAMAJA GRUPP AS:

* IS FOUNDING A NEW SUBSIDIARY WITH AIM TO DEVELOP GROUP'S AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESS IN LATVIA

* SAYS BUSINESS NAME IS VERTE AUTO SIA AND AREA OF ACTIVITY WILL BE VEHICLE SALES AND SERVICING

* FOUNDING SUBSIDIARY WILL NOT AFFECT CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)