March 9 (Reuters) - Talos Energy Inc:

* TALOS ENERGY TO POSTPONE ANALYST AND INVESTOR EVENT

* TALOS ENERGY- CANCELLING EVENT SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 12, IN NEW YORK CITY ON CONCERNS OF POTENTIAL SPREAD OF COVID-19, EMERGENCY DECLARATION IN NEW YORK

* TALOS ENERGY INC - EVALUATING POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVE FUTURE DATES FOR ANALYST & INVESTOR EVENT