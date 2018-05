BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.01

May 10 (Reuters) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS WITH RECORD PRODUCTION

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 57 PERCENT

* CORPORATE PRODUCTION IN Q1/18 OF 23,532 BOE/D, UP 3% OVER Q4/17 OF 22,807 BOE/D

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY - IN RESPONSE TO CURRENT LOW NATURAL GAS PRICE ENVIRONMENT, CO SHUT-IN ABOUT 400 BOE/D OF NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO IS TARGETING 10-15% DEBT-ADJUSTED PRODUCTION PER SHARE GROWTH OVER 2017

* 2018 GUIDANCE IS REITERATED

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S