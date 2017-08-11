FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy reports Q2 results
#Market News
August 11, 2017 / 1:27 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy reports Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces record 2017 second quarter results, continued operational success and increased 2017 exit production guidance

* Says achieved record corporate production in Q2/17 of 19,336 boe/d, up 9% over Q1/17 and more than doubled Q2/16

* Qtrly ffo $0.15

* By end 2017, anticipate net debt to q4 annualized funds flow (including hedges) to be below 1.0 times

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd - for FY17 ,has increased its exit production guidance to approximately 22,000 boe/d (57-62% oil and ngls) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

