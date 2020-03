March 26 (Reuters) - Tamawood Ltd:

* APPOINTMENT LEVELS FOR PAST 30 DAYS CONTINUE TO EXCEED SAME COMPARATIVE FY19 PERIOD

* WITNESSING A REDUCTION IN FACE TO FACE APPOINTMENTS

* TRADE AND TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS WOULD INEVITABLY HAVE NEGATIVE EFFECT IF AND WHEN THEY OCCUR Source text reut.rs/2Uk90U4 Further company coverage: