April 1 (Reuters) - Tamawood Ltd:

* BOARD HAVE RESOLVED TO DELAY DIVIDEND PAYMENT DUE FOR 30 APRIL, 2020

* WILL CONSIDER PAYMENT OF THIS DIVIDEND IF POSSIBLE, IN FIRST HALF OF FY21 IN CONJUNCTION WITH FINAL DIVIDEND BASED ON FY20 RESULTS

* DUE TO RECENT SUPPORT PROVIDED BY GOVERNMENT TO SUSTAIN EMPLOYMENT, CO BELIEVES BUSINESS WILL START TO IMPROVE