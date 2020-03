March 24 (Reuters) - Tambla Ltd:

* SEEKING TO RAISE AN AMOUNT OF $1.6 MILLION TO $2.0 MILLION THROUGH THIS CONVERTIBLE NOTE

* RECEIVED IN-PRINCIPLE APPROVAL FROM ASX OF CO’S APPLICATION TO BE REMOVED FROM OFFICIAL LIST

* EXPECTS THAT IT WILL BE REMOVED FROM OFFICIAL LIST OF ASX ON OR ABOUT 11 JUNE 2020