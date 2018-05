BRIEF-Tamburi: Asset Italia 1 Finalizes Agreement To Buy Additional Stakes In Alpitour

May 2 (Reuters) - Tamburi Investment Partners SpA:

* ASSET ITALIA 1 FINALIZES AGREEMENT WITH WISE SGR AND ILP III TO BUY ADDITIONAL STAKES IN ALPITOUR

* AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR PURCHASE OF WISH AND OF STAKE OWNED BY AZURLINE, OWNERS IN TOTAL OF 38.8% OF ALPITOUR

* STAKE TO BE BOUGHT BY NEWLY INCORPORATED COMPANY ALPIHOLDING OF WHICH 49.9% WILL BE OWNED BY ASSET ITALIA 1

* AGREEMENT IS ON THE BASIS OF A VALUATION OF ALPITOUR GROUP OF EUR 470 MILLION

* TRANSACTION IS ALSO IN THE LIGHT OF LISTING OF ALPITOUR GROUP IN THE NEXT TWO OR THREE YEARS

* ASSET ITALIA 1 IS A COMPANY PROMOTED BY TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS