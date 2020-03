March 11 (Reuters) - Tamburi Investment Partners SpA :

* FY REVENUE EUR 7.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR 0.09 EUR PER SHARE

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 31.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 27.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2020 WILL BE A VERY COMPLICATED YEAR

* 2020 WILL BE A VERY COMPLICATED YEAR

* CONSEQUENCES AT ECONOMIC LEVEL OF EXPANSION OF CORONAVIRUS ARE UNPREDICTABLE SO ANY REASONING MUST BE SUSPENDED