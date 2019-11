BRIEF-Tamedia Announces Launch Of TX Group

Nov 26 (Reuters) - TAMEDIA AG:

* TAMEDIA HAS ADOPTED A FORWARD-LOOKING CORPORATE STRUCTURE AND A NEW NAME

* EFFECTIVE 1 JANUARY 2020, A DECENTRALISED ORGANISATION WITH FOUR LARGELY INDEPENDENT COMPANIES WILL BE ESTABLISHED UNDER UMBRELLA OF TX GROUP

* TX GROUP: THIS IS NAME OF MEDIA GROUP AS OF 1 JANUARY 2020

* HOLDING-LIKE ORGANISATION WILL COMPRISE FOUR LARGELY INDEPENDENT COMPANIES, EACH WITH ITS OWN MANAGEMENT AND ITS OWN BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CLASSIFIEDS AND MARKETPLACES WILL BE INTEGRATED IN TX MARKETS, HEADED BY CHRISTOPH BRAND

* MANAGEMENT WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO OLIVIER RIHS BY 1 MAY 2020 AT LATEST