March 12 (Reuters) - Tamedia AG:

* OPERATING REVENUES OF CHF 1,010.6 MILLION (+3.7 PER CENT) IN 2018

* FY EBITDA) FELL TO CHF 205.9 MILLION (-16.0 PER CENT, EBITDA MARGIN 20.4 PER CENT)

* FY EBIT) DOWN TO CHF 131.6 MILLION (-27.2 PER CENT, EBIT MARGIN 13.0 PER CENT)

* FY NET INCOME TO CHF 129.5 MILLION (-23.9 PER CENT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)