March 13 (Reuters) - TAMEDIA AG:

* ‍ACHIEVED OPERATING REVENUES OF CHF 974.2 MILLION (-3.0 PER CENT) IN 2017​

* FY EBITDA ROSE SIGNIFICANTLY TO CHF 245.2 MILLION (+22.0 PER CENT)​

* FY ‍NET INCOME AT CHF 170.2 MILLION (+39.1 PER CENT)​

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF CHF 4.50 ‍​PER SHARE