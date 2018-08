Aug 28 (Reuters) - TAMEDIA AG:

* H1 REVENUES OF CHF 477.5 MILLION (-0.1 PER CENT)

* H1 EBIT AT CHF 52.7 MILLION (-44.6 PER CENT, EBIT MARGIN 11.0 PER CENT)

* H1 NORMALISED NET INCOME AFTER TAXES AT CHF 45.4 MILLION, LOWER THAN LAST YEAR (CHF 54.5 MILLION)