BRIEF-Tamedia H1 Net Income Up At 53.6 Million Francs

Aug 27 (Reuters) - TAMEDIA AG:

* OPERATING REVENUES OF SWISS MEDIA GROUP TAMEDIA INCREASED (BY 9.8 PER CENT) TO CHF 524.1 MILLION DURING FIRST HALF OF YEAR

* OPERATING INCOME BEFORE EFFECTS OF BUSINESS COMBINATIONS SLIGHTLY DECREASED TO CHF 71.1 MILLION (-2.3 PER CENT)

* H1 EBIT NOW STANDING AT CHF 41.0 MILLION (-22.3 PER CENT)

* H1 NET INCOME INCREASED (BY 34.3 PER CENT) TO CHF 53.6 MILLION, PARTICULARLY AS A RESULT OF GAINS ON DISPOSALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)