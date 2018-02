Feb 26 (Reuters) - TAMEDIA AG:

* ‍INVESTING IN CAR SELLING PLATFORM GOWAGO​

* ‍IS ACQUIRING A 20 PERCENT EQUITY INTEREST IN GOWAGO, ONLINE PLATFORM FOR NEW CARS​

* AXA WINTERTHUR WILL ACQUIRE A 50 PERCENT SHARE IN AUTORICARDO.CH, WHICH IS PART OF TAMEDIA

* ‍FUTURE STRATEGIC COOPERATION WITH CAR SELLING PLATFORM AUTORICARDO.CH HAS NOT BEEN RULED OUT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)