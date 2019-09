Sept 19 (Reuters) - Tamedia AG:

* CHRISTOPH BRAND, HEAD OF CLASSIFIEDS & MARKETPLACES DIVISION AND DEPUTY CEO OF TAMEDIA, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE

* BRAND WILL BE JOINING AXPO GROUP AS ITS CEO IN SUMMER 2020 AT LATEST

* RECRUITMENT PROCESS FOR BRAND’S SUCCESSOR IS ALREADY UNDER WAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: