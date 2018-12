Dec 19 (Reuters) - TAMEDIA AG:

* SWISSCOM ACQUIRES TAMEDIA’S STAKE IN SWISSCOM DIRECTORIES AG

* SWISSCOM EXERCISES ITS RIGHT TO BUY TAMEDIA’S 31% STAKE IN SWISSCOM DIRECTORIES AND WILL BECOME SOLE SHAREHOLDER

* EXERCISE PRICE FOR THE CALL OPTION IS CHF 220 MILLION PLUS NON-OPERATING LIQUID FUNDS

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019