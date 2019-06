June 12 (Reuters) - TAMEDIA AG:

* CHRISTOPH TONINI WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TAMEDIA EFFECTIVE 30 JUNE 2020

* NEW DECENTRALISED ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE WILL GO INTO EFFECT ON 1 JANUARY 2020

* CHRISTOPH TONINI WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW STRUCTURE UNTIL END OF JUNE 2020