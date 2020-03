March 24 (Reuters) - Tan Chong International Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HK$14.53 BILLION VERSUS HK$15.73 BILLION

* PROLONGED COVID-19 CRISIS WILL HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT ON 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$212.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$600.9 MILLION