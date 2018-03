March 27 (Reuters) - Tanager Energy Inc:

* TANAGER ENERGY ANNOUNCES NOTE CONVERSION

* TANAGER ENERGY-NOTES IN AMOUNT OF $6 MILLION DUE ON JUNE 27, 2019, CONVERTED AT CONVERSION PRICE OF C$0.07/SHARE, INTO AGGREGATE OF 110.5 MILLION SHARES OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)