April 9 (Reuters) - Tanager Energy Inc:

* ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF PROPOSED FINANCING

* RECEIVED NOTICE FROM HALOROC ENERGY IT IS WITHDRAWING CAPITAL COMMITMENT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR COMMON SHARES IN AMOUNT OF US$10 MILLION

* INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EFFORTS TO SOURCE OTHER CAPITAL FOR PURPOSE OF COMPLETING A TRANSACTION WITH TITAN CHALK

* EXPECTED THAT PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SOME OR ALL OF AUSTIN CHALK MINERAL LEASES MAY ALSO NEED TO BE RESTRUCTURED