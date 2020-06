June 24 (Reuters) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE ACQUIRES SUGARMATE, A POPULAR MOBILE APP FOR PEOPLE WITH DIABETES

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC - FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC - FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: