BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care And Movi SpA Announce Agreement For Distribution Of Insulin Pump Products In Italy

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE AND MOVI SPA ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT FOR DISTRIBUTION OF INSULIN PUMP PRODUCTS IN ITALY

* MOVI WILL PERFORM ALL SALES, MARKETING AND CUSTOMER TRAINING AND SUPPORT FOR TANDEM’S PRODUCTS

* UNDER TERMS, MOVI WILL PERFORM ALL SALES, MARKETING AND CUSTOMER TRAINING AND SUPPORT FOR TANDEM’S PRODUCTS

* TIMING FOR AVAILABILITY OF TANDEM PRODUCTS IN ITALY HAS NOT YET BEEN ANNOUNCED

* ENTERED INTO A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MOVI SPA TO COMMERCIALIZE TANDEM’S T:SLIM X2 INSULIN PUMP IN ITALY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: