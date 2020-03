BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Security Incident With Five Employee Email Accounts

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE ANNOUNCES SECURITY INCIDENT WITH FIVE EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNTS

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE - ON JAN 17, 2020, LEARNED THAT AN UNAUTHORIZED USER GAINED ACCESS TO AN EMPLOYEE’S EMAIL ACCOUNT THROUGH A “PHISHING” INCIDENT”

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC - IMMEDIATELY SECURED EMPLOYEE’S EMAIL ACCOUNT AND BEGAN AN INVESTIGATION

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE - EXPENSES RELATED TO SECURITY INCIDENT, ADDITIONAL SECURITY MEASURES, EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN PRIOR ANNOUNCED OPERATING PLANS

* TANDEM DIABETES - LIMITED NUMBER OF EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNTS MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED BY UNAUTHORIZED USER BETWEEN JAN 17 AND JAN 20

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC - HAS NO INDICATION THAT ANY CUSTOMER INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED BY UNAUTHORIZED USER

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC - THERE HAS BEEN NO INDICATION THAT ANY CUSTOMER INFORMATION HAS BEEN MISUSED

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC - SOME CUSTOMER INFORMATION WAS WITHIN POTENTIALLY ACCESSED EMAIL ACCOUNTS, INCLUDING CUSTOMER CONTACT INFORMATION

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE - SOME INFORMATION WAS WITHIN POTENTIALLY ACCESSED ACCOUNTS, IN SOME VERY LIMITED CASES, CUSTOMER SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS

* TANDEM DIABETES - RECOMMENDS CUSTOMERS REVIEW BILLING STATEMENTS FROM HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS & CONTACT PROVIDER IF ASKED TO PAY FOR SERVICES NOT RECEIVED