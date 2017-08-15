FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care begins enrollment for 1st touchscreen insulin pump with PGLS
August 15, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care begins enrollment for 1st touchscreen insulin pump with PGLS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc

* Tandem Diabetes Care begins enrollment in pivotal trial for first touchscreen insulin pump with predictive low glucose suspend (PLGS)

* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc - ‍remain on track to submit t:slim X2 pump with predictive low glucose suspend to FDA in early 2018​

* Tandem Diabetes - preparing to launch in summer of 2018, plan to make new feature accessible for existing t:slim X2 customers via remote software update​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

