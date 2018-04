April 10 (Reuters) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $27 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $25 MILLION

* PRELIMINARY PUMP SHIPMENTS INCREASED BY 56 PERCENT TO ABOUT 4,400 PUMPS IN Q1 OF 2018 FROM 2,816 PUMPS IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD ABOUT $81.9 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH