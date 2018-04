April 30 (Reuters) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE-ANNOUNCED RECEIPT OF CE MARK APPROVAL FOR T:SLIM X2 INSULIN PUMP WITH DEXCOM G5® MOBILE CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING INTEGRATION

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC - PLANS TO BEGIN COMMERCIAL SALES OF PUMP IN SELECT INTERNATIONAL MARKETS BEGINNING IN SECOND HALF OF 2018