BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care Reports Qtrly Net Loss Per Share, Basic And Diluted Of $1.82

April 26 (Reuters) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $132 MILLION TO $140 MILLION

* QTRLY PUMP SHIPMENTS INCREASED 58 PERCENT TO 4,444 PUMPS FROM 2,816 PUMPS

* FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* QTRLY OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVED TO NEGATIVE 57 PERCENT FROM NEGATIVE 112 PERCENT

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $1.82

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.59 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S