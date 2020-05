May 27 (Reuters) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE - RICHARD P. VALENCIA NOTIFIED HE INTENDS TO COMMENCE SERVICE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF A PRIVATELY HELD COMPANY

* TANDEM DIABETES CARE - BOARD REQUESTED RICHARD P. VALENCIA RESIGN AS A DIRECTOR Source: bit.ly/2yz2GQq