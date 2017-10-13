FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care sees Q3 sales of about $26.5 mln to $27.5 mln
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care sees Q3 sales of about $26.5 mln to $27.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:

* Sees Q3 sales about $26.5 million to $27.5 million - sec filing

* Tandem Diabetes - expect seasonality to have similar impact on sales in 2017

* Tandem - ‍do not expect funding from completed or proposed financing to fully address substantial doubt about co’s ability to continue as a going concern​

* Tandem Diabetes-expectation of seasonality impact excludes about $3.5 million deferred sales&upgrade fees received with technology program expected in q3​

* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc- ‍expect we will be required to raise additional capital in order to continue as a going concern​ Source text - bit.ly/2yj5a12 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.