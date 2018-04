BRIEF-Tandem Group FY Revenue 38.4 Mln Stg vs 36.8 Mln Stg

April 11 (Reuters) - Tandem Group PLC:

* PROPOSING TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.75 PENCE PER SHARE LEADING TO TOTAL DIVIDEND OF 4.10 PENCE FOR THE YEAR

* REVENUE DECREASED FROM £38,414,000 FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016 TO £36,837,000 IN YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017.

* A STRONG YEAR FROM KICKMASTER IN LIGHT OF FORTHCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA AND WE ANTICIPATE A BETTER PERFORMANCE FROM BEN SAYERS FOLLOWING NEW DEVELOPMENTS TO PRODUCT RANGE FOR 2018.