BRIEF-Tandem Group Proposing A Special Dividend Of 2.00 Pence Per Share

March 26 (Reuters) - Tandem Group PLC:

* GROUP REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31 2019 UP NEARLY 20% TO £38.8 MILLION

* OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE EXCEPTIONALS, FINANCE COSTS AND TAXATION WAS £3 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31 2019 UP 35%

* FY ARE PROPOSING TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.04 PENCE PER SHARE

* IN ADDITION, WE ARE PROPOSING A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 2.00 PENCE PER SHARE

* AS WE REPORTED IN FEBRUARY, THIS YEAR HAS STARTED MORE SLOWLY FOR GROUP

* NONE OF OUR SCHEDULED SHIPMENTS LEAVING FAR EAST IN WHOLE OF FEBRUARY AND INTO EARLY MARCH DUE TO VIRUS

* THAT SOME OF OUR MAJOR CUSTOMERS HAVE CARRIED STOCK FORWARD INTO THIS YEAR WHICH WILL IMPACT ON THEIR ABILITY TO RE-BUY

* REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT WE HAVE SECURED ALL OF MAJOR WHEELED TOY LICENCES FOR 2020